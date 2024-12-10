India, Bahrain highlight growing ties, reaffirm pledge to combat terrorism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani on Monday appreciated the role of the Indian community in the Gulf nation as a vital link between the two countries, and underscored the importance of mutual cooperation in various fields, including healthcare, tourism, and education.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a joint statement released on Monday after the 4th India-Bahrain High Joint Commission Meeting said, "Both sides appreciated the role of the Indian community in Bahrain as an important link between the two countries, and their vital contribution in the development of the Kingdom of Bahrain. The Indian side commended the Kingdom's liberal policies of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, as well as their welcoming society in making Bahrain a preferred destination for Indian professionals and workers, and their families. Both sides acknowledged the close cooperation during Covid-19 pandemic, which helped in mitigating its impact. The Indian side thanked the leadership and the government of Bahrain for the royal pardon of more than 125 prisoners of Indian Nationality in the last year, reflecting Bahrain's generosity."

The two ministers also expressed satisfaction at the growth in two-way tourism and the increasing number of Bahraini students choosing to study in India.

The MEA said, "The two Foreign Ministers expressed satisfaction at the exponential increase in two-way tourism, and its impact in cementing people-to-people ties and the trade and economic relations between the two countries."

The two sides agreed to expand the scope of bilateral cooperation in the education sector. In this regard, the Indian side welcomed more Bahraini students wishing to enrol in leading higher education institutes in India. The two sides also stressed the importance of working to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the two governments to enhance education cooperation.

Both sides also agreed to deepen the cooperation on consular issues and welcomed the decision to establish a Joint Consular Committee to discuss issues of mutual interest in Consular affairs and to strengthen cooperation in Consular issues.

The meeting also marked the continued expansion of cultural exchanges, with both nations agreeing to renew their Cultural Exchange Program and work on new initiatives to foster deeper ties.

"Both sides recalled the Cultural Exchange Programme (CEP) signed by them for 2019-23 and expressed happiness at the implementation of the CEP in strengthening the historical cultural ties. EAM conveyed happiness at the successful visit of Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed bin Abdulla Al Khalifa to India for the 46th WHC of UNESCO in New Delhi in July 2024, and his meeting with Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Culture and Tourism of the Republic of India, to take bilateral cooperation in the field of Culture ahead. Both sides agreed to continue discussions regarding the renewal of The Cultural Exchange Program - for the period 2025-2029," the MEA said.

The Indian side acknowledged that the bilateral security dialogue and the Joint Steering Committee (JSC) in the field of combating international terrorism, are important mechanisms in institutionalizing cooperation in the area of security cooperation including Cybersecurity. Both sides agreed to hold the third security dialogue and the third JSC at the earliest.

The two Ministers reiterated their condemnation of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and called on all states to reject and abandon the use of terrorism against other countries.

Meanwhile, Bahrain also congratulated India for the successful conduct of the G20 summit in India held in the theme of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: One Earth, One Family, One Future." The Indian side expressed gratitude for Bahrain's participation, including in the Y-20 Summit.

EAM Jaishankar appreciated the participation of Bahrain in all of the three editions of the "Voice of Global South" Summits, reflecting the commitment in bringing together countries of the Global South to share their development perspectives and priorities.

He also thanked Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid AlZayani for sharing his valuable perspectives and ideas in the Foreign Ministers' Session on "Global South and Global Governance" of the 3rd Voice of Global South Summit held in August 2024 and noted that both countries have strong convergences on a number of contemporary global issues, including on the need for effective global governance reforms and equitable access for Global South countries to clean and green technologies.

The Indian side congratulated Bahrain on assuming the Presidency of the Arab League this year and commended the exceptional organisation of the Arab League Summit in Manama in May 2024. The Indian side expressed hope that Bahrain will remain a partner in strengthening India's strong ties with GCC countries, in view of the successful India - GCC Joint Ministerial Meeting for Strategic Dialogue in Riyadh, held in September 2024, the MEA added.

Additionally, both countries agreed to enhance their collaboration on global challenges and advancing peace efforts in the Middle East.

"Both sides discussed key global developments, regional, and multilateral issues of mutual interest. The two countries view each other as key partners in the region, working together to foster a more peaceful and inclusive global community in West Asia. The Indian side welcomed the proposal by the Bahraini side to host an international conference for peace in the Middle East," the MEA said.

Both sides stressed the importance of holding early meetings of existing bilateral mechanisms including Foreign Office Consultations (FOCs), and Joint Committee Meetings under the MoU on manpower and development. It was agreed that the seventh FOC should be held in New Delhi at a mutually convenient date to follow up on the decisions of the HJC.

It was agreed that the fifth meeting of the High Joint Commission would be held in India, dates for which will be decided through diplomatic channels.

Notably, the fourth meeting of the India - Bahrain High Joint Commission (HJC), co-chaired by Jaishankar and Rashid Alzayani, was held in Manama, Bahrain on Monday.

The HJC was established pursuant to an MOU signed between the two sides during the State visit of Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of Bahrain, to India on February 18-20, 2014, according to MEA.

Jaishankar visited Bahrain from December 7 - 9 at the invitation of Alzayani. Jaishankar also met the Deputy Prime Minister of Bahrain, Shaikh Khalid bin Abdulla Al Khalifa during the visit.