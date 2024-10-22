Hezbollah claims responsibility for drone attack on Netanyahu's house

Hezbollah's chief spokesman says the group was behind the weekend drone attack that targeted Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house without inflicting casualties.

Mohammed Afif told reporters in Beirut Tuesday that if in the previous attack Netanyahu was not hurt, the coming days and nights and the (battle) fields are between us. Afif was hinting that Hezbollah might carry out such attempts in the future.

Afif said Hezbollah is fully responsible for the drone attack that targeted Netanyahu's house. He added that the group did it on its own.

Netanyahu's office said the drone on Saturday targeted his house in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea. Neither he nor his wife was there. It wasn't clear if the house was hit.