Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Hezbollah claims responsibility for drone attack on Netanyahu's house

Hezbollah claims responsibility for drone attack on Netanyahu's house

Afif said Hezbollah is fully responsible for the drone attack that targeted Netanyahu's house. He added that the group did it on its own

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM
Netanyahu's office said the drone on Saturday targeted his house in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea. | Photo: PTI
AP Beirut
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Hezbollah's chief spokesman says the group was behind the weekend drone attack that targeted Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house without inflicting casualties.

Mohammed Afif told reporters in Beirut Tuesday that if in the previous attack Netanyahu was not hurt, the coming days and nights and the (battle) fields are between us. Afif was hinting that Hezbollah might carry out such attempts in the future.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Afif said Hezbollah is fully responsible for the drone attack that targeted Netanyahu's house. He added that the group did it on its own.

Netanyahu's office said the drone on Saturday targeted his house in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea. Neither he nor his wife was there. It wasn't clear if the house was hit.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

News updates: We will continue to cooperate to establish a just world order, says Putin

Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel as Blinken returns to push for ceasefire

US Secy Blinken takes off in 11th attempt to reach Middle East ceasefire

News Highlights: Centre to sanction road projects worth Rs 2,800 crore in Tripura

Israeli military apologises for strike that killed 3 Lebanese soldiers

Topics :Benjamin NetanyahuHezbollahHamas

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story