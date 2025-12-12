Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / High Commission sets up centre in S'pore to help Indian women in distress

High Commission sets up centre in S'pore to help Indian women in distress

The initiative has been taken under the Indian government's Sakhi One Stop Centre scheme, marking a major step in extending women-centric welfare initiatives overseas

India-Sri Lanka, India-Sri Lanka flag
As part of this initiative, assistance would be extended to distressed Indian women to cover legal, medical and other expenses | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2025 | 2:08 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The High Commission in Singapore has opened a One Stop Centre (OSC) as part of the government's scheme to support Indian women in distress overseas.

The initiative has been taken under the Indian government's Sakhi One Stop Centre scheme, marking a major step in extending women-centric welfare initiatives overseas.

The establishment of One Stop Centre' at the High Commission of India in Singapore will provide a comprehensive support system to Indian (national) women in distress, High Commissioner Shilpak Ambule told PTI on Friday.

As part of this initiative, assistance would be extended to distressed Indian women to cover legal, medical and other expenses, he said.

The centre will offer integrated support services including legal aid, medical assistance, psychological counselling, temporary shelter, and emergency response for women facing physical, sexual, emotional, psychological, or economic abuse.

Located within the High Commission's premises, the OSC aims to create a safe, accessible environment where women can seek help without stigma or delay.

A dedicated 24x7 helpline (+65 8716 5521) and email (osc.singapore@mea.gov.in) will provide round-the-clock access to assistance.

The initiative is supported by India's Ministry of External Affairs and funded through the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF).

Similar centres have been launched in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Toronto, Canada.

By integrating emergency care, counselling, and legal guidance under one roof, the One Stop Centre aims to empower women, reaffirming India's commitment to protecting its citizens abroad and promoting gender equality through action and compassion, the High Commission said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

MEA debunks fake letter falsely linked to EAM Jaishankar on Rafale deal

PM Modi speaks to Trump, calls chat 'warm, engaging'; leaders review ties

US approves sale of tech worth $686 mn for Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets

Italian Deputy PM Tajani hints at PM Modi's visit to Italy in 2026

India calls for pragmatic engagement with Taliban: Ambassador to UNSC

Topics :India-Sri Lankasri lankabilateral ties

First Published: Dec 12 2025 | 2:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story