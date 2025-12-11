Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi speaks to Trump, calls chat 'warm, engaging'; leaders review ties

PM Modi speaks to Trump, calls chat 'warm, engaging'; leaders review ties

The call comes at a time when a US trade delegation, led by Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Rick Switzer, is in India to further the trade negotiations

Modi Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Reuters)
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2025 | 7:55 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he had a “warm and engaging” conversation with US President Donald Trump, adding that the two discussed bilateral ties as well as key regional and global developments.  
 
"Had a very warm and engaging conversation with President Trump. We reviewed the progress in our bilateral relations and discussed regional and international developments. India and the US will continue to work together for global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi said in a post on X.  
The call comes as a US trade delegation led by Deputy US Trade Representative (USTR) Rick Switzer is in India to push forward negotiations on a bilateral trade deal. 
It also comes just a week after Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to India, during which both countries signed deals on economic cooperation. President Putin also questioned the US' tariffs against India over its purchase of Russian crude, pointing out that the US itself was continuing to buy nuclear fuel from Russia.
   

First Published: Dec 11 2025 | 7:46 PM IST

