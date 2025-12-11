US approves sale of tech worth $686 mn for Pakistan's F-16 fighter jets

The United States (US) has agreed to sell new technology and support to upgrade Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jets in a deal worth $686 million, according to a report by Pakistan-based media outlet Dawn.

The US Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) notified Congress about the deal in a letter sent on December 8, kicking off a 30-day review period.

The letter stated that the US is doing this to support its own foreign policy and security goals. The upgrade will help Pakistan continue working with the US and partner forces in counterterrorism missions and future operations, it said.

What does the deal include?

Under the deal, the main defence items include 92 Link-16 systems and six inert (non-explosive) bomb bodies for testing. Link-16 is a secure, real-time communication system used by US and Nato forces. It allows different units to instantly share battlefield data and is designed to resist enemy jamming.

A major part of the deal, worth $649 million, covers other equipment such as secure communication devices, identification systems, navigation tools, software upgrades, mission-planning systems, missile adaptor units, and various electronic security modules. It also includes testing equipment, spare parts, simulators, training for personnel, manuals, and long-term technical and logistics support from the US and contractors. Dawn noted that Pakistan had first asked for these upgrades in 2021, but the US delayed its decision. How will the deal affect US–Pakistan defence ties? According to Dawn, the sale will help modernise Pakistan’s F-16 fleet and fix safety issues. It will help the country handle current and future threats by improving its Block-52 and Mid-Life Upgrade F-16 jets. The changes will also make it easier for Pakistan’s Air Force and the US Air Force to work together during missions, exercises, and training. The refurbishment will extend the jets’ life until 2040 and address key safety concerns.