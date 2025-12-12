MEA debunks fake letter falsely linked to EAM Jaishankar on Rafale deal

The Ministry of External Affairs' fact-check unit has dismissed as fake a viral letter purportedly written by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to the French Embassy regarding the Rafale deal. The unit clarified that the alleged communication alleging that information on Rafale deliveries had been leaked is entirely fabricated.

In a post on X on Thursday, the MEA fact-check unit released an image, which shows that the "fake" letter was circulated by an X account named Discourse Lab, which alleged that "Jaishankar's letter to France confirms one thing: the Rafale controversy is far from over. New Delhi is struggling to contain the fallout of leaked communications."

The MEA dismissed the circulating letter as "fake" and urged people to remain vigilant against disinformation. "The letter being referred to in this post is fake. Always stay alert against disinformation," the MEA stated in its post on X. The fake letter, falsely attributed to Jaishankar, claimed that details of the Rafale naval aircraft delivery schedule had been leaked and that the disclosure had caused unexpected complications. The document, dated November 26, 2025, bore a fabricated signature of the External Affairs Minister and was addressed to French Ambassador Thierry Mathou. "It has come to our attention that certain communications concerning the Rafale naval aircraft timeline have recently emerged in the public domain. While we fully understand the complexities of such arrangements and the detailed processes involved, the unintended disclosure has created some unforeseen challenges for us, given the nature of our extensive collaboration," the fake letter stated.

"As partners with a long-standing and valued relationship, we are confident that the professionalism and discretion that have characterized our interactions will continue to guide our future communications. We remain committed to deepening our cooperation and look forward to further strengthening the trust and understanding between our nations," it further claimed. The fake letter comes months after the Ministry of Defence signed a ₹63,000 crore defence deal with France for the acquisition of 26 Rafale Marine combat aircraft. The deal was inked in April at the Defence Ministry headquarters at South Block in the national capital, the Indian Navy said.