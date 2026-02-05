Swan Defence gets export order from Oman for naval training vessel

Swan Defence and Heavy Industries Limited (SDHI) has secured an export order from Oman to build a modern training vessel for its navy, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The delivery of the ship is expected within 18 months.

The vessel will measure about 104.25 metres in length, with a beam of 13.88 metres and a displacement of up to 3,500 tonnes. It is designed to support advanced naval training and operational requirements of the Royal Navy of Oman (RNO).

According to the SDHI, formerly known as Reliance Naval and Engineering Limited, the ship will feature modern classrooms, training offices and accommodation facilities. It will also include an onboard auditorium designed to support training for up to 70 officer cadets. The vessel will be equipped with a state-of-the-art navigation system, advanced communication suites and a deck capable of supporting helicopter operations.

Rear Admiral V K Saxena (retired), chief executive officer, SDHI, said the contract reflects the company’s technical capabilities and global standards. “Earning the confidence of the Royal Navy of Oman reinforces SDHI’s commitment to excellence and drives us to consistently deliver high-quality vessels distinguished by innovation, reliability and performance,” he said. The development comes amid deepening maritime engagement between India and Oman. Last month, the traditionally built and stitched vessel- INSV Kaundinya- reached Muscat after completing its maiden voyage from Porbandar, reviving 5,000-year-old maritime links between both countries. The visit highlighted the long-standing cultural, trade and naval ties between the two nations, as they mark 70 years of diplomatic relations.