IG Defence tests solid rocket motors for indigenous JWALA micro-missile

Indian defence technology company IG Defence on Saturday successfully test-fired two solid rocket motors for its JWALA missile programme, marking a key milestone in the development of what the company describes as India’s first indigenously developed private-sector micro-missile programme for a scalable hard-kill counter-unmanned aircraft system (counter-UAS) capability.

The test, conducted at around 4 am, is expected to advance JWALA towards its intended role as an affordable interceptor designed to physically neutralise hostile drones.

The programme is being developed against the backdrop of the rapid proliferation of unmanned aerial systems in modern conflicts and the growing requirement for cost-effective defensive interceptors that can be deployed in large numbers.

The successful solid rocket motor firing is significant because propulsion is a critical component in the development of a compact interceptor. IG Defence said the test represents an important step in its effort to develop indigenous propulsion, interceptor and counter-UAS technologies, with further testing and system-level development planned as JWALA moves towards greater maturity, reliability, manufacturability and scalability. JWALA designed as hard-kill layer “JWALA is not merely a standalone micro-missile. It is being developed as a hard-kill component of a broader counter-UAS system,” the company said. Under the programme, the micro-missile is intended to complement other layers of air defence by providing a relatively affordable kinetic option against drone threats, particularly in scenarios involving large numbers of unmanned systems.

IG Defence currently describes JWALA MK1 as a short-range surface-to-air missile intended primarily for air defence against UAVs, with an engagement range of 2-5 km and an altitude envelope of 50 metres to 5,000 metres. Its published specifications list a dual-pulse solid rocket motor and fin control. The system remains under development. IG Defence had publicly showcased JWALA earlier this year alongside its KAL long-range loitering munition, marking one of the emerging private-sector efforts in indigenous missile development. Drone warfare changes air-defence economics The growing use of drones has altered the economics of air defence. Small unmanned systems can often be produced and deployed at significantly lower cost than conventional air-defence interceptors, creating a requirement for defensive systems capable of maintaining sufficient interceptor stocks, or “magazine depth”, during sustained operations.

That has increased interest globally in lower-cost counter-UAS effectors that can be deployed in greater numbers without relying exclusively on high-value conventional missiles. JWALA is being developed to address this requirement, with IG Defence focusing on an indigenous micro-missile capability that can provide a scalable hard-kill response to drone threats. The system is intended to enable engagement of hostile unmanned systems at scale and complement existing layers of air defence rather than operate as an isolated capability. GRID to provide command layer A key feature of the programme is its integration with IG Defence’s GRID ecosystem, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered battle-management architecture being developed to connect sensors, command systems and effectors.

The architecture is intended to bring detection, identification, tracking, threat assessment and engagement management into a common operational framework. “We are not building JWALA as a standalone missile. We are building it as part of an intelligent defence architecture. GRID is designed to bring sensors, AI, command and effectors together so that the system can autonomously execute authorised counter-UAS missions from detection to engagement. JWALA becomes the hard-kill effect, while GRID provides the brain that coordinates the mission,” said Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and CEO of IG Defence. According to the company, GRID is designed to process inputs from multiple sensors, establish a common operational picture, identify and track aerial threats, assess the developing threat environment and coordinate an appropriate available effector.

In this architecture, JWALA would provide the kinetic or hard-kill effect, while GRID would provide the mission-management and decision-support layer connecting the sensor and engagement chain. IG Defence has already demonstrated another counter-UAS system, T-SHUL BEAM, at the Indian Air Force’s Dronathon 2026 exercise in Pokhran. That system uses electronic countermeasures as a soft-kill option and also operates through the GRID architecture. Sensor-to-shooter integration gains importance The integrated approach reflects the growing importance of sensor-to-shooter networks in modern counter-drone operations. Rather than treating detection, identification and interception as separate processes, such systems seek to connect the various stages of the engagement chain so that a detected aerial threat can be tracked, assessed and, where authorised, engaged by the appropriate effector.

“The drone threat is evolving rapidly worldwide and counter-UAS systems must evolve with it. There is a growing need for affordable interceptors that can be produced and deployed in huge numbers,” said Wing Commander Anoop Sharma (Retd), AVP, IG Defence. “JWALA is being developed with exactly this requirement in mind. The successful propulsion test is an important milestone towards building an indigenous hard-kill capability for the evolving drone threat,” he added. Private-sector missile push widens The development of an indigenous private-sector micro-missile capability comes amid a broader expansion of private participation in defence technologies. The government has increasingly sought to give private companies a larger role in missile, ammunition and advanced-systems manufacturing. In August, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the transfer of DRDO-developed conventional missile technologies to qualified private companies for domestic production, widening competition beyond traditional public-sector manufacturers.