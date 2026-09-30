PM Modi, Trump discuss bilateral cooperation, global peace and security

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump on Wednesday during which they reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, critical technologies and other areas.

Prime Minister Modi and President Trump also exchanged views on regional and international developments and discussed ongoing efforts to promote global peace and security.

The two leader reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and agreed to maintain close engagement to deepen cooperation for the benefit of the people of both countries, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

"The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across trade, defence, energy, critical technologies and other areas of mutual interest," the statement said.