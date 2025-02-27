Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Implementing resolutions to end Ladakh conflict with India: China

Implementing resolutions to end Ladakh conflict with India: China

India and China completed the disengagement process late last year after firming up a pact for withdrawal of troops from Depsang and Demchok

Lamayuru Ladakh, mountains, Ladakh, Union territory
| Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons
Press Trust of India Beijing
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2025 | 6:37 PM IST
Chinese Defence Ministry on Thursday said the militaries of India and China are implementing the resolutions to end the standoff in eastern Ladakh in a comprehensive and effective manner.

At present, the Chinese and Indian militaries are implementing the resolutions related to the border areas in a compressive and effective manner, Chinese Defence Ministry Spokesman Sr Col Wu Qian told a media briefing here, replying to a question on the status of the normalisation of the situation in eastern Ladakh sector.

We are ready to work with the Indian side to jointly preserve the peace and tranquility in the border areas, he said.

India and China completed the disengagement process late last year after firming up a pact for withdrawal of troops from Depsang and Demchok, the last two friction points in eastern Ladakh ending over four years of freeze in ties.

After finalisation of the pact, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held talks in Kazan in Russia on October 23. In the meeting, the two sides decided to revive the various dialogue mechanisms.

After that, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held the 23rd Special Representative (SR) dialogue in Beijing on December 18 last year.

On January 26, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri travelled to the Chinese capital and held talks with his Chinese counterpart Sun Weidong under the framework of 'Foreign Secretary-Vice Minister' mechanism.

After the series of talks both the countries are in the process of normalising bilateral relations.

India has been maintaining that ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border areas.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :ChinaLadakh

First Published: Feb 27 2025 | 6:37 PM IST

