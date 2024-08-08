Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India's path to defence manufacturing hub passes through ammunition market

India's path to defence manufacturing hub passes through ammunition market

The report says "Indian ammunition is on a fast track to grow, driven by a combination of strategic initiatives and pressing security needs"

defence
Ajai Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 9:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s stated aim of becoming a global powerhouse in defence manufacturing can begin with consolidating its position in the ammunition market, says AMMO India 2024, a collaborative report that FICCI and KPMG released on Thursday.

The report underscores the opportunities that lie ahead for India’s ammunition industry, given the “prevailing geopolitical conflicts, increase in military spending and rising insurgency.”

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


In 2023, the global market size for ammunition was pegged at Rs 1,29,260 crores (US$ 15.5 billion) with heavy calibre ammunition accounting for 53.48 per cent of the global demand. This was followed by grenades, mines and mortars at 23.27 per cent and medium calibres at 12.84 per cent.

Fuelled by these demand drivers, global ammunition production is expected to increase to Rs 1,84,092 crores (US$ 22.0 billion) in 2032, increasing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.95 per cent.

The report says “Indian ammunition is on a fast track to grow, driven by a combination of strategic initiatives and pressing security needs.”

According to KPMG: “Given the ammunition market is witnessing substantial growth we estimate the current market was worth Rs 7,057 crore (US$ 844 million) in 2023, which is about 5.5 per cent of the global ammunition industry.”

More From This Section

Monitoring situation: MEA on attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh

If Bangladesh becomes unstable...: Muhammad Yunus' warning for India

Bangladesh: What Muhammad Yunus said about Sheikh Hasina's stay in India

Indian visa centres in Bangladesh shut down indefinitely amid turmoil

Amid tight security, Indo-Bangla trade resumes from Petrapole land port


“Over the period 2023-2032 we anticipate the Indian market to increase at a CAGR of 4.93 per cent to Rs 11,981 crore (US$ 1.4 billion), said KPMG.

The Indian ammunition industry has traditionally been dominated by government-owned entities, namely Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) and Ordnance Factories (OFs).

“Despite their significant contribution, these organisations have faced legacy issues such as outdated technology, inefficiencies, and supply chain constraints, limiting their ability to meet demands. This has catalysed the need for a more dynamic and responsive production ecosystem,” said KPMG. 

“The sector has seen a surge in investments from both domestic and international players. Liberalisation of defence production policies and initiatives like ‘Make in India’ have played a crucial role in attracting private sector participation,” it said.

Small-calibre ammunition comes in a variety of sizes, including 5.56 millimetres (mm), 7.62mm, 9mm and 12.7mm. Indian armed forces mostly use 5.56 x 45 mm NATO rounds.

Medium-calibre ammo includes high performance 20mm, 25mm, 30mm and 40 mm. This calibre of ammunition is usually fired by armoured fighting vehicles, aircraft, anti-aircraft artillery and ships.

Finally, there is heavy calibre ammunition, which includes 105mm and 120mm tank ammunition. The Indian military is moving towards standardising its artillery guns at 120mm calibre.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

World in most violent phase since second world war: CDS Gen Anil Chauhan

Income tax rate cut, sops for PSUs: Brokerage expectations from budget 2024

Defence ministry notifies fifth indigenisation list of 346 items for DPSUs

FDI, R&D, manufacturing key to achieve $5 bn defence export: Study

Defence ministry tightens control on exports, increases equipment oversight

Topics :defence manufacturing sectordefence manufacturingArmyIndian Army

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story