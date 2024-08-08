Monitoring situation: MEA on attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh

The situation in Bangladesh is still evolving in the aftermath of ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina's resignation and intense violence, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Thursday, ahead of the swearing in of the country's new interim government, which is set to be led by Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus.
India hopes for early restoration of law and order in Bangladesh, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at the weekly press briefing, adding that as far as India is concerned, the interests of the people of Bangladesh are foremost in its mind.
"It is the responsibility of every government to ensure the well-being of all its citizens. We hope for the early restoration of the law and order situation in Bangladesh. This is both in the interest of Bangladesh as a whole and the larger region as a whole," Jaiswal added.
"The situation is evolving... This evening there will be a swearing-in of the interim government. So, once those things take place, one thing I would like to emphasise is as far as we, the government of India, people of India, are concerned, the interest of the people of Bangladesh is foremost to our minds," Jaiswal said.
When asked about reports of attacks on minority communities in Bangladesh, Jaiswal said that India is monitoring the situation in the neighbouring country.
"We are also monitoring the situation with regard to the status of minorities. There are also reports of various initiatives by groups and organisations to ensure the protection and well-being of minorities... We welcome these steps, but will naturally remain deeply concerned till law and order is visibly concerned," Jaiswal said.
Responding to a question about the condition of Indian diplomatic missions in Bangladesh, the MEA said that non-essential staff and their families had been pulled back amid the prevailing situation, adding that normal functioning would start once law and order was fully restored.
"We are in constant touch with them (Bangladesh authorities) for this and our nationals' safety there. We expect that law and order will improve as soon as possible so that our High Commission becomes functional again," Jaiswal said.
Yunus, 84, returned to Bangladesh on Thursday, when the country will get a new, interim government. Later on Thursday, Yunus will be sworn in as chief adviser, along with a team of advisers, in the interim government, which the country's army chief, General Waker-Uz-Zaman, said could include 15 members.
Bangladesh's only Nobel laureate and a harsh critic of Hasina, Yunus was recommended for the job by the student protesters who led the campaign to oust former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.
After fleeing Bangladesh amid a mass uprising that left hundreds of people dead, Hasina, 76, arrived at the Hindon Air Force station near Delhi on Monday with her younger sister, Sheikh Rehana. Hasina is reportedly staying at a "safe house" at present.