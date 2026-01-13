India, China work to restore military trust amid push for border stability

Top leaders in India and China want to maintain the peace along their border and are working to bridge a trust deficit between the militaries of the two countries, India’s senior-most army commander said.

“We are trying to increase trust between the military,” India’s Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi told reporters in New Delhi. “The top leadership including prime minister, defense and foreign ministers have met in the last few months” and there is urgency in among the armed forces to keep the borders calm.

The general’s comments reinforce efforts by the political leaders to repair ties that hit a low after the worst border clash in decades left several soldiers dead in June 2020. Both countries have agreed to pull back troops from the remaining friction points, paving the way for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to China last August, his first in seven years.