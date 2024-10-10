India-Asean friendship important in times of conflicts, tensions: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India-Asean friendship was very important at a time when parts of the world were facing conflicts and tensions.





ALSO READ: China seeks deeper economic ties with Asean as South China Sea row lurks Addressing the 21st India-Asean Summit here, Modi also said he had announced the Act East Policy 10 years ago and in the past decade it had given new energy, direction and momentum to the historic ties between India and Asean nations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "In the past decade, India-Asean trade has doubled and now stands at more than $ 130 billion," he said.



The Prime Minister said he believed that the 21st century, also called the Asian century, is the century of India and Asean nations.



"India-Asean friendship, coordination dialogue and cooperation is very important at a time when several parts of the world are facing conflicts and tensions," he said.



