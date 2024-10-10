Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India-Asean friendship important in times of conflicts, tensions: PM Modi

Addressing the 21st India-Asean Summit here, Modi also said he had announced the Act East Policy 10 years ago and in the past decade it had given new energy, direction and momentum

Modi arrived here in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the Asean-India and East Asia summits. | Photo: PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said India-Asean friendship was very important at a time when parts of the world were facing conflicts and tensions.
 
Addressing the 21st India-Asean Summit here, Modi also said he had announced the Act East Policy 10 years ago and in the past decade it had given new energy, direction and momentum to the historic ties between India and Asean nations.

"In the past decade, India-Asean trade has doubled and now stands at more than $ 130 billion," he said.
 
The Prime Minister said he believed that the 21st century, also called the Asian century, is the century of India and Asean nations.
 
"India-Asean friendship, coordination dialogue and cooperation is very important at a time when several parts of the world are facing conflicts and tensions," he said.
 

Modi arrived here in Laos on a two-day visit to attend the Asean-India and East Asia summits and further deepen engagement with countries in the groupings.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia-ASEAN summitIndia-Asean trade

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 4:45 PM IST

