MHA secretary reviews security preparedness along India-Myanmar border

The visit was dedicated to reviewing the current security architecture and infrastructure projects along the strategically vital Indo-Myanmar border

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)
Last Updated : Dec 20 2025 | 10:47 PM IST
Rajendra Kumar, Secretary (Border Management), Ministry of Home Affairs, conducted a comprehensive official visit to Moreh in Tengnoupal District of Manipur on Saturday.

The visit was dedicated to reviewing the current security architecture and infrastructure projects along the strategically vital Indo-Myanmar border.

During his tour, the Secretary carried out an on-ground inspection of frontline border posts and surveillance installations, engaging with personnel to address operational challenges and gather feedback on enhancing field effectiveness.

In a high-level review meeting involving the Assam Rifles, local administration and various security agencies, Kumar emphasised the necessity of optimising patrolling and strengthening real-time intelligence sharing.

He advocated for the rapid integration of modern monitoring techniques, specifically the deployment of drones and advanced sensor systems, to ensure a robust and "smart" border management framework.

The Secretary commended the security forces for their dedication in a sensitive environment, reiterating the government's resolve to safeguard national integrity while facilitating legitimate cross-border trade.

He concluded the visit by urging all agencies to maintain peak operational readiness and proactive coordination to curb illegal activities and ensure regional stability.

First Published: Dec 20 2025 | 10:47 PM IST

