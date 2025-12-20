MHA secretary reviews security preparedness along India-Myanmar border

Rajendra Kumar, Secretary (Border Management), Ministry of Home Affairs, conducted a comprehensive official visit to Moreh in Tengnoupal District of Manipur on Saturday.
The visit was dedicated to reviewing the current security architecture and infrastructure projects along the strategically vital Indo-Myanmar border.
During his tour, the Secretary carried out an on-ground inspection of frontline border posts and surveillance installations, engaging with personnel to address operational challenges and gather feedback on enhancing field effectiveness.
In a high-level review meeting involving the Assam Rifles, local administration and various security agencies, Kumar emphasised the necessity of optimising patrolling and strengthening real-time intelligence sharing.
He advocated for the rapid integration of modern monitoring techniques, specifically the deployment of drones and advanced sensor systems, to ensure a robust and "smart" border management framework.
The Secretary commended the security forces for their dedication in a sensitive environment, reiterating the government's resolve to safeguard national integrity while facilitating legitimate cross-border trade.
He concluded the visit by urging all agencies to maintain peak operational readiness and proactive coordination to curb illegal activities and ensure regional stability.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app