MHA secretary reviews security preparedness along India-Myanmar border

Rajendra Kumar, Secretary (Border Management), Ministry of Home Affairs, conducted a comprehensive official visit to Moreh in Tengnoupal District of Manipur on Saturday.

The visit was dedicated to reviewing the current security architecture and infrastructure projects along the strategically vital Indo-Myanmar border.

During his tour, the Secretary carried out an on-ground inspection of frontline border posts and surveillance installations, engaging with personnel to address operational challenges and gather feedback on enhancing field effectiveness.

In a high-level review meeting involving the Assam Rifles, local administration and various security agencies, Kumar emphasised the necessity of optimising patrolling and strengthening real-time intelligence sharing.