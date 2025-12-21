Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India extends Cyclone Ditwah relief to Sri Lanka's northern Jaffna region

India extends Cyclone Ditwah relief to Sri Lanka's northern Jaffna region

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has deployed engineering and medical teams to restore damaged connectivity and support affected communities

Sri Lanka, India rescue
India has extended its humanitarian and infrastructure assistance | Image: X@DrSJaishankar
Press Trust of India Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 10:42 AM IST
India has extended its humanitarian and infrastructure assistance from the island's north to the northern Jaffna peninsula following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah.

Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has deployed engineering and medical teams to restore damaged connectivity and support affected communities.

"As part of India's continued assistance to Sri Lanka under 'Operation Sagar Bandhu', the Indian High Commission in Colombo, Assistant High Commission in Kandy and Consulate General of India in Jaffna conducted humanitarian assistance distribution drives for families affected by Cyclone Ditwah in different parts of the Island."  "On December 18, High Commissioner of India Santosh Jha distributed relief kits among affected families in the Kolonnawa in coordination with 'All Ceylon Sufi Spiritual Association' and among children of Bhaktivedanta Children's Home Gokulam' at ISKCON Temple in Colombo."  "Earlier this month, the High Commissioner also distributed assistance among residents of Nayanalokagama, a village specially designated for the visually impaired, and among affected families in Negombo in Gampaha District," a release said.

Between December 9 and 19, the Assistant High Commission of India in Kandy distributed essential food items and supplies among hundreds of affected families in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya and Badulla Districts.

Similarly, the Consulate General of India in Jaffna carried out several distribution drives for affected families in Mannar, Mullaithivu and Kilinochchi, as well as the island territories of Jaffna District.

Several tonnes of food and relief material have been handed over by India to the Government of Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu'.

On December 18, the Indian Army deployed engineers to Sri Lanka to assist in rebuilding critical infrastructure damaged by the cyclone.

"#OperationSagarBandhu restoring connectivity on the ground! @adgpi engineers are working steadily along the A35 near Kilinochchi, preparing and supporting bridge restoration efforts to reconnect disrupted road networks and ease movement for communities affected by #CycloneDitwah," the mission posted on X.

First Published: Dec 21 2025 | 10:42 AM IST

