India bans jute product imports from Bangladesh via all land routes

The products included in the list are bleached and unbleached woven fabrics of Jute or of other textile bast fibre; twine, cordage, rope of jute; and sacks and bags of jute

Jute sector
"Imports from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh Border," it said, adding, "Import of certain goods from Bangladesh to India is regulated with immediate effect." (Image: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 10:36 PM IST
India on Monday banned imports of certain jute products and ropes from Bangladesh through all land routes with immediate effect, amid strained relations between the two countries.

However, according to a notification of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), these imports are allowed through the Nhava Sheva Seaport.

"Imports from Bangladesh shall not be allowed from any land port on the India-Bangladesh Border," it said, adding, "Import of certain goods from Bangladesh to India is regulated with immediate effect."  The products included in the list are bleached and unbleached woven fabrics of Jute or of other textile bast fibre; twine, cordage, rope of jute; and sacks and bags of jute.

Earlier on June 27, India prohibited imports of a number of jute products and woven fabrics from Bangladesh through all land routes. Those imports are, however, allowed only through Nhava Sheva seaport in Maharashtra.

The curbs were imposed on items such as jute products, flax tow and waste, jute and other bast fibres, jute, single flax yarn, single yarn of jute, multiple folded, woven fabrics or flex, and unbleached woven fabrics of jute.

In April and May also, India had announced similar curbs on imports from Bangladesh.

On May 17, India imposed port restrictions on the import of certain goods like ready-made garments and processed food items, from the neighbouring country.

On April 9, India withdrew the transhipment facility it had granted to Bangladesh for exporting various items to the Middle East, Europe and various other countries except Nepal and Bhutan.

These measures were announced against the backdrop of the controversial statements made by the head of Bangladesh's interim government Muhammad Yunus in China.

The comments did not go down well in New Delhi. It also drew sharp reactions from political leaders in India across party lines.

India-Bangladesh relations have nosedived dramatically after Yunus failed to contain attacks on minorities, especially Hindus.

Bangladesh is a big competitor of India in the textile sector. The India-Bangladesh trade stood at $ 12.9 billion in 2023-24.

In 2024-25, India's exports stood at $ 11.46 billion, while imports were $ 2 billion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :India importsBangladeshJute

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

