India calls for de-escalation in wake of hostilities between Israel, Iran

Further, MEA affirmed that they are closely monitoring the situation in the Iran-Israel conflict

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the meeting of his war cabinet in Tel Aviv, in the wake of Iran's response to the embassy strike that killed three of its top military generals | Photo: ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 11:23 AM IST
After Iran launched drone and missile attacks on Israel, India on Sunday expressed concerns highlighting the threat to the peace and security in the region.

lndia called for an immediate de-escalation, urging all parties to exercise restraint, refrain from violence, and return to diplomatic negotiations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a press release.
 

Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release, "We are seriously concerned at the escalation of hostilities between Israel and Iran which threatens the peace and security in the region. We call for immediate de-escalation, exercise of restraint, stepping back from violence and return to the path of diplomacy."

Further, MEA affirmed that they are closely monitoring the situation in the Iran-Israel conflict.

"We are closely monitoring the evolving situation. Our Embassies in the region are in close touch with Indian community. It is vital that security and stability are maintained in the region," the MEA release added.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened the meeting of his war cabinet in Tel Aviv, in the wake of Iran's response to the embassy strike that killed three of its top military generals.

As the Iranian attack escalates tensions in the region, US President Joe Biden held talks with Israeli PM following meetings with the Security Cabinet and the War Cabinet.

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

