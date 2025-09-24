Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 'Bombing their own people': India condemns Pakistan at UN over airstrike

'Bombing their own people': India condemns Pakistan at UN over airstrike

India condemned Pakistan at the UN after an airstrike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa killed 30 people, mostly civilians, when eight bombs hit Matre Dara village on Monday

Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission in Geneva
Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva (Photo: Screengrab/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 2:09 PM IST
India strongly criticised Pakistan at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Tuesday over airstrikes in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) region that reportedly killed at least 30 people, mostly civilians.
 
During the 60th session of the UNHRC, Kshitij Tyagi, Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission in Geneva, accused Pakistan of making “baseless and provocative statements against India”. He said Pakistan should focus on its internal challenges instead.
 
Speaking under Agenda Item 4, Tyagi said, "Instead of coveting our territory, they would do well to vacate the Indian territory under their illegal occupation and focus on rescuing an economy on life support, a polity muzzled by military dominance, and a human rights record stained by persecution—perhaps once they find time away from exporting terrorism, harbouring UN-proscribed terrorists, and bombing their own people.” 
  He stressed that the Human Rights Council should remain “universal, objective and non-selective” and called for collective efforts to promote unity and constructive engagement rather than division.  ALSO READ: '5,500 H-1B visa jobs may go monthly, Indians hit hardest': What's at stake 

Airstrike in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa kills 30

 
On Monday, the Pakistani Air Force carried out an airstrike in the Tirah Valley of KP province around 2 am. Pakistani JF-17 fighter jets dropped eight LS-6 bombs on Matre Dara village, resulting in the deaths of 30 people, including women and children.
 
International human rights organisations have urged Pakistan to investigate the attack, protect civilians, and ensure accountability for any violations.
 
(With agency inputs)

First Published: Sep 24 2025 | 2:09 PM IST

