L&T, BEL join hands to support India's fifth-gen fighter aircraft programme

In a strategic move to strengthen India’s defence capabilities, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has entered into a strategic partnership with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) to support the Indian Air Force’s (IAF's) Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) programme, the company said in a statement.

The consortium will respond to the Expression of Interest (EOI) issued by the government’s Aeronautical Development Agency in the coming weeks, L&T said.

The deal aims to combine L&T’s expertise in strategic defence and aerospace platforms with BEL’s experience in defence electronics and systems to support the AMCA programme, in line with the government’s vision of an ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’. Through this collaboration, the companies seek to deliver a cutting-edge, high-quality solution for the IAF.

Partnership to contribute to AMCA programme Both L&T and BEL have previously played pivotal roles in India's Light Combat Aircraft programme, providing major aero-structure modules and developing mission-critical avionics and electronic systems. Commenting on the partnership, Chairman & MD of BEL Manoj Jain said the AMCA project represents India's growing capabilities in defence technology. "With L&T's engineering and systems integration capabilities and BEL's expertise in defence electronics, we are confident of delivering a world-class solution that will serve the IAF for decades to come," he said. "The collaboration with BEL marks a significant leap in our commitment to the modernisation of India's defence capabilities. Our combined efforts will play a crucial role in bolstering national security and advancing self-reliance in defence technologies," said S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director, L&T.