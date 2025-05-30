India denies US claim that trade offer averted full-scale clash with Pak

India on Thursday said the issue of trade did not come up at all in talks between Indian and American leaders during its military clashes with Pakistan, virtually rejecting Washington's repeated claims that its offer of trade stopped the confrontation.

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick told a New York court that India and Pakistan reached a "tenuous ceasefire" only after President Donald Trump offered both nations trading access with the US to avert a "full-scale war".

In the last few weeks, Trump has also repeatedly claimed that he threatened India and Pakistan that the US will stop trade with the two nations if they don't stop the conflict.

India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of the two militaries.

"From the time Operation Sindoor commenced on May 7 till the understanding on cessation of firing and military action was reached on May 10, there were conversations between Indian and the US leaders on the evolving military situation," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

"The issue of trade or tariff did not come up in any of those discussions," he said at his weekly media briefing.

Jaiswal was answering questions on the Trump administration's submission at the New York court.

"The external affairs minister has also made it clear that the cessation of firing was decided upon in direct contacts between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan," Jaiswal said.

Lutnick made the submission in the the Court of International Trade last week, while opposing any attempt to restrain Trump from using emergency powers to impose tariffs.

The top official said the president's power to impose tariffs is crucial to his ability to conduct real-world diplomacy.

"For example, India and Pakistan - two nuclear powers engaged in combat operations just 13 days ago - reached a tenuous ceasefire on May 10. This ceasefire was only achieved after President Trump interceded and offered both nations trading access with the United States to avert a full-scale war," Lutnick said in the submission.

"An adverse ruling that constrains presidential power in this case could lead India and Pakistan to question the validity of President Trump's offer, threatening the security of an entire region, and the lives of millions," he said.