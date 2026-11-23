India's efforts to build a defence ecosystem capable of addressing the rapidly changing nature of modern warfare received a boost with the successful test-firing of JWALA MK-1, the country's first private-sector AI-powered autonomous micro-missile system.

Indigenously developed by defence technology firm IG Defence, the surface-to-air counter-unmanned aircraft system (CUAS) was flight-tested at the Pokhran field firing ranges in Rajasthan, the company said on Monday.

With an operational range of up to 5 km, JWALA MK-1 has been designed to detect, identify and classify hostile unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) before intercepting and destroying the targets through a hard-kill mechanism.

Unlike conventional air-defence systems that rely on relatively expensive interceptors to neutralise aerial threats, the micro-missile has been developed as a compact and potentially cost-effective weapon to counter the growing deployment of small attack drones, surveillance UAVs and other unmanned aerial platforms.

A defining feature of JWALA MK-1 is its integration with GRID, IG Defence's proprietary AI-powered mission autonomy and battle management system, which acts as the intelligence backbone coordinating the system's operational kill chain. It has an engagement envelope extending from 50 metres to 5,000 metres, covering cruise as well as higher-altitude aerial targets. Bodhisattwa Sanghapriya, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of IG Defence, described the successful flight test of JWALA MK-1 as a defining moment for India's private-sector defence industry. It marked a significant breakthrough in the indigenous development of advanced defence technologies and demonstrated the growing capabilities of domestic companies to design and develop sophisticated weapon systems, he said.

"GRID brings together sensor integration, target detection, identification, classification, mission decision-making and engagement management within a unified architecture, enabling coordinated mission execution," Bodhisattwa said. GRID, he said, is not just a standalone mission autonomy and battle management system. It is the intelligence backbone managing the entire kill chain of JWALA MK-1. From sensor integration and target detection to identification, classification, mission decision-making and engagement management, GRID's AI-driven framework brings the entire operational chain together within a unified architecture. "Our vision is to build indigenous defence systems where hardware and software are developed together, with autonomy and intelligence at their core. India must not simply manufacture weapons, it must build the intelligence, technology and integrated systems that power the future battlefield," he added.

As reported earlier by Business Standard in October, Noida-headquartered IG Defence had successfully test-fired two solid rocket motors for JWALA, a key milestone ahead of the system's maiden experimental flight trial. The company had then indicated that it had developed most of the missile's major components, including seeker and target-acquisition elements, avionics, warhead and electronic subsystems. The latest development is significant against the backdrop of the growing use of drones in contemporary conflicts. From battlefield surveillance and target acquisition to precision strikes and coordinated swarm attacks, unmanned aerial systems have emerged as an important component of military operations. In an operational environment where drones may fly at low altitudes, approach from different directions or be deployed in coordinated groups, the time available to identify and engage a target can be extremely limited. An integrated sensor-to-shooter system could help reduce response time and improve the coordination of multiple defensive assets. JWALA MK-1 seeks to address this requirement through the integration of a dedicated kinetic interceptor with an AI-enabled system.

Wing Commander Anoop Sharma (Retd), associate vice-president of IG Defence, said the changing nature of warfare required a new approach to air defence, particularly as the use of inexpensive drones placed pressure on the economics of conventional interception systems. "Countering low-cost drones with expensive conventional systems is a challenge that modern militaries can no longer overlook. India needs indigenous, reliable and cost-effective solutions that can address these emerging threats at scale. JWALA MK-1 represents an important step in that direction. Our focus is on developing an integrated counter-drone capability that combines advanced technology, mission autonomy and operational effectiveness," he said. JWALA is part of IG Defence's wider counter-unmanned aerial systems portfolio. The company has previously demonstrated T-SHUL BEAM, an electronic countermeasure-based soft-kill system, at the Indian Air Force's Dronathon 2026 exercise in Pokhran.