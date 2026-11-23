India has consolidated its position as the third-most powerful country and a "major powerhouse" in Asia, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi rated as the second most effective regional leader, according to the Lowly Institute's Asia Power Index 2026.

India's power score improved 0.5 to 40.5 points in the 2026 Index, taking its gap with China to the narrowest since 2018.

According to the Index, the US and China are "superpower in Asia for 2026" with a score 78.9 and 73.6, respectively out of 100.

India consolidated its major power status this year, growing more influential in Asia. Greater regional defence engagement and BrahMos missile sales to Southeast Asia strengthened its defence networks, while stable trade and investment ties made it one of the few countries whose economic relationships did not weaken.

"Its diplomatic influence held up as experts rated Prime Minister Narendra Modi the second-most effective regional leader after Xi Jinping, though India's low profile during the Gulf conflict weighed on views of his global leadership," the Asia Power Index 2026 said. In 2026, India had the greatest gains in cultural influence (+2.3). It lost the most points in economic capability (-0.7). Elsewhere, it improved in defence networks (+2.1), future resources (+1.2) and military capability (+0.5). The scores for resilience, economic relationships and diplomatic influence were unchanged this year. India's score in economic capability and cultural influence stood at 26.4 and 43.8, respectively, while its diplomatic influence score was at 70.3, as per the latest index.

The 2026 Lowy Institute Asia Power Index ranks 27 countries and territories across 131 indicators to measure who holds power in Asia. According to the Index, the US-China power score has narrowed with just 5.3 points now separating the US (78.9) and China (73.6). This is the narrowest gap since the Index began in 2018. The military capability gap is also at its narrowest on record. US Diplomatic Influence fell 6 points to 76.7, its largest drop on record and the fourth straight annual decline. Drivers include the Iran war, punitive tariffs and calls to scale back military exercises with South Korea.