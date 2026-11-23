The SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum hosted by India on Sunday came out with an outcome document -- Indraprastha Communique -- which called for the protection of cultural heritage, including from illicit trafficking, and "respecting every civilisation as an equal voice".

The three-day forum at the Purana Qila was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 20. It saw the participation of delegates from various Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member countries, including Pakistan's federal minister Musadik Malik.

The Communique begins with a text: "Member States and Dialogue Partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), assembled at 'Purana Qila' in New Delhi for the First SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, having held harmonious, constructive and meaningful deliberations".

It further says that they are cognisant that societies of the SCO countries have been shaped by centuries of interaction, exchange of ideas, movement of people, and sharing of knowledge, while "preserving their distinct identities, cultures, traditions and beliefs". The Communique is named after the ancient moniker of the region where the Purana Qila is situated. Member States and Dialogue Partners of the SCO in the outcome document have reaffirmed their collective commitment, founded on "mutual trust, harmony, equality, consultation, and respect for civilisational diversity and pursuit of sustainable development", and guided by these principles, "culture was recognised as a vital bridge of friendship and good-neighbourliness among the nations", and an important dimension of cooperation envisaged under the SCO Charter.

The Communique also recognised that cultural heritage encompasses monuments, manuscripts, literature, works of art, living traditions, cuisine, performing arts, creative endeavours and knowledge-systems passed on through generations. Union Culture Secretary Vivek Aggarwal read the Communique at the closing session of the Forum which was hosted by the Ministry of Culture and the Ministry of External Affairs from November 20-22, with Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA) as the knowledge partner. Asked how will the vision laid out in the document will be translated into action, Aggarwal said the SCO has a permanent Secretariat, and the Communique will be shared with the Secretariat. Then any action will be taken in conjunction with the SCO, he said.

Asked if there was concurrence of all members, the secretary said, it is "not exactly a negotiated document, it is an outcome document", which is an outcome of this Forum, and lays a "roadmap for future course of action". The SCO Forum document also called for protection of heritage, including cultural properties from illicit trafficking, and from natural calamities. The Communique also advocated embracing technology and "constructive use of artificial intelligence" in accessing cultural heritage. It also affirmed "respecting every civilisation as an equal voice, and acknowledging its identity and contribution to humanity". It recognised shared legacies in architecture, music, cuisine and textiles. The Communique also underlined joint nomination by countries for UNESCO heritage tag.

Asked if the subject of joint nomination came up for discussions during the forum, including from Pakistan side, Aggarwal said, "As a principle, it has been discussed, but which countries will join, what nomination will be taken up, that will depend on future discussions that will happen". Asked if the Communique was equivalent to a joint statement, and if there was concurrence of all members, Alok Dimri, Additional Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, and National Coordinator for the SCO, said, "It's a matter of technicality, as this is an SCO event, but we have dialogue partners also participating. So, in SCO parlance, typically a joint statement is done by member states. But, nonetheless, it encapsulates the proceedings, and codifies it in the form a document." Asked why the name Indraprastha was chosen for the Communique, Aggarwal said, "The name of the place, where we are sitting, is known as 'Indraprast' in the revenue records also of Delhi. We have shown an artifact here carrying an inscription which mentions 'Indraprastha'".

The SCO was founded at a summit in Shanghai in 2001 by the presidents of Russia, China, the Kyrgyz Republic, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India and Pakistan became its permanent members in 2017. Iran became a member in 2023. Scholars, academics, experts and cultural representatives gathered for the three-day event to explore the "shared civilisational heritage of SCO countries". The initiative builds upon the proposal made by PM Modi at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, in 2025 to establish a dedicated platform for civilisational dialogue under the SCO framework. The proposal was subsequently welcomed in the Bishkek Declaration of the SCO. After inaugurating the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum, Prime Minister Modi had emphasised the significance of holding a dialogue on civilisational connections in India at a time when global discussions are "dominated by war and unrest", asserting that cultural connections serve as the "strongest guarantee" for world peace.