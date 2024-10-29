India imposes multiple penalties on GE for Tejas MK1A engine delivery delay

India has imposed multiple penalties on GE Aerospace over the American engine manufacturer's failure to deliver the F404-IN20 engines for the indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas MK1A, ThePrint reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

GE was originally slated to start the engine deliveries in 2023, with the report revealing that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had raised the issue of delay during their recent visits to the United States (US).

A report from August said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) had expressed dissatisfaction with the pace of the LCA Mk1A programme. The first aircraft was initially scheduled for delivery by March 31, 2024, but Tejas manufacturer Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) had then projected delivery for November 2024.

By August, the delivery of the F404 engines from GE Aerospace had been delayed by over a year, reportedly due to supply chain issues. Citing government sources, ThePrint report said that GE was supposed to start delivering the engines in March 2023. GE has now promised to start the deliveries by either March or April 2025.

The IAF has been concerned about potential risks to its combat readiness due to these delays, reportedly prompting officials to urge HAL to expedite the programme. The LCA Mk1A is an advanced variant of the already operational LCA Mk1.

How much penalty is GE facing for Tejas engine delays?

Asked whether a penalty clause has been invoked against GE, the sources told the news portal that "all contract obligations will be met", adding that "all clauses" would be invoked.

Government sources reportedly revealed that a penalty has been imposed on GE "more than once" for the delivery delay, but did not share the amount of the penalties because "it is an ongoing process". The sources added that the contract provided for penalties based on delay in each delivery schedule.

Under the August 2021 contract between GE and HAL, the US-based firm was to commence delivery of 99 engines for the 83 LCA MK 1A last year itself.

Is the engine delay a US 'pressure tactic'?

Government sources told the news portal that GE's delay in deliveries was not part of any US "pressure tactics". Instead, they explained, a South Korean firm, which GE has a tie-up with, has not been able to deliver certain engine components because of financial issues.

As a solution, one source reportedly said that the government has told GE to provide India with the transfer of technology for these components so that they can be made here.

When will the Tejas Mk1A be delivered?

For the delay in delivery of the Tejas jets, the sources blamed GE's failure to deliver the engines. Citing them, the report explained that HAL, which can deliver about five-six aircraft at present, will by next year have a capacity to manufacture 24, but "it all depends" on GE delivering the engines.

However, when asked why the IAF has not received a single Tejas Mk1A aircraft yet, defending HAL, the sources told the news portal that a foreign company has delayed the deliveries, adding that Israel, which is caught up in the escalating West Asia (Middle East) conflict, had failed to integrate the radar in time.

The Tejas delivery will start once the trials of the aircraft, which are taking place now, are completed, they added.

The first Tejas Mk1A series aircraft, designated LA 5033, took to the skies in March. However, it did not fly with a new engine, and instead employed what the report called a Category B engine, which is a reserve machine from an earlier deal with GE.f