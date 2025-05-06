Tuesday, May 06, 2025 | 04:49 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India climbs 3 spots to 130 on United Nations' Human Development Index

India climbs 3 spots to 130 on United Nations' Human Development Index

India now stands at par with Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka, Nepal and Pakistan rank 89th, 145th and 168th, respectively, on the UN Development Programme's 2025 Human Development Report

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
Last Updated : May 06 2025 | 4:43 PM IST

India has moved up three spots to 130 in the latest Human Development Index (HDI), according to the UN Development Programme’s 2025 Human Development Report.
 
India now stands at par with Bangladesh, while Sri Lanka, Nepal and Pakistan rank 89th, 145th and 168th, respectively. Ireland, Norway, Switzerland, Denmark and Germany topped the global list.
 

India's human development index score improves

The country’s HDI score improved to 0.685 in 2023, up from 0.676 in 2022, keeping it in the 'medium human development' category but edging closer to the 'high development' threshold of 0.700. 
 

India's life expectancy reaches a 72-year high

Life expectancy has reached an all-time high of 72 years, reflecting India’s recovery from the pandemic. The report attributes the progress to gains in education, income, and health, supported by schemes such as Ayushman Bharat, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, and MGNREGA.
 
These schemes, coupled with growing digital infrastructure, have helped reduce multidimensional poverty, lifting 135 million people out of it between 2015–16 and 2019–21, the report said.
 

India's national income up 53% since 1990

Gross national income per capita increased to $9,046.76 (2021 PPP). Since 1990, India’s HDI has grown by over 53 per cent, outpacing global and South Asian averages, the report said.
 
Notable improvements in mean years of schooling have also driven India’s progress. In education, children are now expected to stay in school for 13 years on average, compared to 8.2 years in 1990.
 
Initiatives like the Right to Education Act, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, and the National Education Policy 2020 have underpinned this progress, though gaps in quality and learning outcomes remain. 
 

India has highest AI skill penetration globally

India is also recognised as a rising artificial intelligence (AI) leader, with the highest self-reported AI skills penetration globally. The country is witnessing growing talent retention, with 20 per cent of Indian AI researchers now choosing to remain in India, compared to near-zero in 2019.
 
AI is increasingly being used across sectors. From helping farmers access credit and advisories in local languages to skilling initiatives in states like Tamil Nadu and Telangana. A UNDP survey found 70 per cent of people believe AI will boost productivity, with optimism highest among the youth. ALSO READ: AI boom drives global data centre growth despite soaring costs: Moody's
 

What challenges persist in India?

Despite progress, inequality continues to hinder India’s human development. The report found that inequality led to a 30.7 per cent reduction in India’s HDI value—the highest loss in the region. While disparities in education and healthcare have lessened, income and gender gaps persist.
 
Low female labour participation and limited political representation are notable concerns, although recent legislative reforms reserving one-third of seats in legislatures for women may result in structural change.
 
The report also warns of a global stagnation in human development. The current pace is the slowest since 1990. The gap between low and very high HDI countries has widened for the fourth consecutive year, threatening the timelines of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
 

First Published: May 06 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

