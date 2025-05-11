Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India-Pakistan LIVE: Military affairs briefing at 11:00 am today, says defence ministry
Operation Sindoor highlights: India and Pakistan reached an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action with effect from 5 pm on Saturday; catch all live updates here

Security personnel keep vigil amid prevailing India-Pak tensions, in Srinagar, Saturday, May 10, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

1 min read Last Updated : May 11 2025 | 9:43 AM IST
India-Pakistan news Live: Hours after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt hostilities, the truce unraveled on Saturday as Pakistan breached the agreement at multiple points along the Line of Control (LoC) into Indian territory.  On Wednesday, India launched Operation Sindoor, firing 24 missiles within 25 minutes at nine terrorist bases located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. Later that night, between Wednesday and Thursday, India successfully thwarted Pakistan's attempt to strike multiple military targets across 15 cities in northern and western regions using drones and missiles.

9:43 AM

'Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions': Trump to India and Pakistan

US President Donald Trump said he would increase trade with both India and Pakistan in a Truth Social Post late on Saturday. "I will work with India Pakistan to see if, after a 'thousand years,' a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir", he further added. 

His post reads as follows:
 
I am very proud of the strong and unwaveringly powerful leadership of India and Pakistan for having the strength, wisdom, and fortitude to fully know and understand that it was time to stop the current aggression that could have lead to to the death and destruction of so many, and so much. Millions of good and innocent people could have died! Your legacy is greatly enhanced by your brave actions. I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade, substantially, with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a “thousand years,” a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!

9:10 AM

8:45 AM

Rajnath Singh to virtually inaugurate BrahMos aerospace facility in Lucknow today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will virtually inaugurate the BrahMos Aerospace Integration and Testing Facility in Lucknow today at 11:00 AM.

8:39 AM

Govt extends CISF mandate to cargo and baggage screening

In view of the prevailing security scenario, Govt Of India has expanded CISF’s mandate—temporarily extending its role to provide additional security cover for cargo operations and the In-line Hold Baggage Screening System (ILHBSS) from May 9 to May 18, 2025.

7:29 AM

Calm in Rajouri, Mendhar, Poonch after no fresh incidents of drones, firing or shelling, say media reports.

6:35 AM

Emergency blackout drill held at Pune Airport

A scheduled emergency blackout drill was conducted at Pune Airport on Saturday from 8
 
The drill started with all lights and power systems shut off. Airport staff and emergency responders implemented emergency procedures. Incoming flights were instructed to hover for 20-30 minutes. Regular announcements were made during the drill to keep passengers informed and calm.
 
Details provided by Airport Director Santosh Dhoke said that the emergency blackout drill was successful in testing the airport's preparedness and response to potential emergencies. The drill highlighted areas of strength and identified opportunities for improvement.

6:18 AM

Delhi airport operations remain normal, issues travel advisory

Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Sunday said that operations are proceeding smoothly at the Delhi Airport.
 
"Delhi Airport operations continue to run smoothly. However, In light of evolving airspace dynamics and heightened security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, there may be adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints," the airport said in its latest travel advisory.

6:18 AM

India raps Pak over breach of understanding; next DGMO talks on May 12

Hours after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt hostilities, the truce unraveled on Saturday as Pakistan breached the agreement at multiple points along the Line of Control (LoC) and carried out drone incursions into Indian territory. 
First Published: May 11 2025 | 6:24 AM IST

