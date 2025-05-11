India-Pakistan LIVE: Military affairs briefing at 11:00 am today, says defence ministry

India-Pakistan news Live: Hours after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt hostilities, the truce unraveled on Saturday as Pakistan breached the agreement at multiple points along the Line of Control (LoC) into Indian territory. On Wednesday, India launched Operation Sindoor, firing 24 missiles within 25 minutes at nine terrorist bases located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. Later that night, between Wednesday and Thursday, India successfully thwarted Pakistan's attempt to strike multiple military targets across 15 cities in northern and western regions using drones and missiles.