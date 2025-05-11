India-Pakistan news LIVE: India raps Pak over breach of understanding; next DGMO talks on May 12
Operation Sindoor highlights: India and Pakistan reached an understanding on the stoppage of firing and military action with effect from 5 pm on Saturday; catch all live updates here
India-Pakistan news Live: Hours after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt hostilities, the truce unraveled on Saturday as Pakistan breached the agreement at multiple points along the Line of Control (LoC) into Indian territory. On Wednesday, India launched Operation Sindoor, firing 24 missiles within 25 minutes at nine terrorist bases located in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), in retaliation for the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives. Later that night, between Wednesday and Thursday, India successfully thwarted Pakistan's attempt to strike multiple military targets across 15 cities in northern and western regions using drones and missiles.
6:35 AM
Emergency blackout drill held at Pune Airport
A scheduled emergency blackout drill was conducted at Pune Airport on Saturday from 8
The drill started with all lights and power systems shut off. Airport staff and emergency responders implemented emergency procedures. Incoming flights were instructed to hover for 20-30 minutes. Regular announcements were made during the drill to keep passengers informed and calm.
Details provided by Airport Director Santosh Dhoke said that the emergency blackout drill was successful in testing the airport's preparedness and response to potential emergencies. The drill highlighted areas of strength and identified opportunities for improvement.
6:18 AM
Delhi airport operations remain normal, issues travel advisory
Amid the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Sunday said that operations are proceeding smoothly at the Delhi Airport.
"Delhi Airport operations continue to run smoothly. However, In light of evolving airspace dynamics and heightened security protocols mandated by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, there may be adjustments to flight schedules and longer wait times at security checkpoints," the airport said in its latest travel advisory.
6:18 AM
India raps Pak over breach of understanding; next DGMO talks on May 12
Hours after India and Pakistan reached an understanding to halt hostilities, the truce unraveled on Saturday as Pakistan breached the agreement at multiple points along the Line of Control (LoC) and carried out drone incursions into Indian territory.
First Published: May 11 2025 | 6:24 AM IST