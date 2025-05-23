India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally: EAM Jaishankar in Germany

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said India will continue to engage with Pakistan strictly on a bilateral basis. Addressing a press conference in Berlin, Jaishankar said, “India will deal with Pakistan purely bilaterally. There should be no confusion in any quarter in that regard.”

His comments follow recent military tensions between the two countries after the launch of Operation Sindoor in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives.

“India has zero tolerance for terrorism. India will never give in to nuclear blackmail,” Jaishankar asserted, dismissing any scope for international mediation in Indo-Pak ties.

Operation Sindoor fallout

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor is the new normal against terrorism: PM Narendra Modi Under Operation Sindoor, India targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), reportedly neutralising over 100 militants linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and Hizbul Mujahideen. In retaliation, Pakistan carried out cross-border shelling and attempted drone strikes. India responded by targeting radar systems and airfields at 11 Pakistani military bases.

Although both countries agreed to halt hostilities on May 10, India has warned that future attacks will trigger consequences.

In an interview with Dutch daily de Volkskrant, Jaishankar said, “The ceasefire has ended military actions for now, but if the terrorist attacks from Pakistan continue, there will be consequences. The Pakistanis must understand that very well.”

Strengthening Indo-German ties

Jaishankar met German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Berlin and conveyed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s greetings. He reiterated India's commitment to expanding its strategic partnership with Germany.

“Honoured to meet Chancellor Friedrich Merz today in Berlin. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. Look forward to working with his government to elevate and expand our strategic partnership,” Jaishankar posted on X.

He also held meetings with German Minister of Economy and Energy Katherina Reiche and Gunter Sautter, Foreign and Security Policy Advisor to the Chancellor. Discussions focused on industrial cooperation, talent exchange, and supply chain resilience.

“Our deepening partnership is an important factor of stability in an uncertain world,” Jaishankar said.

'Germany is a key partner'

'Kashmir issue will be solved when stolen part under Pak occupation returns to India': Jaishankar Addressing the broader Indo-German relationship, Jaishankar said Germany remains a key partner for India, noting the increasing momentum in bilateral cooperation.

“We deeply value Germany’s crucial, invaluable role in shaping India’s relationship with the EU. We also value Germany’s understanding that every nation has the right to defend itself against terrorism,” he said.

In Berlin, he also chaired the Regional Conference of Indian Ambassadors in Europe and met with members of the German Bundestag.

“Appreciate their strong support for the continued growth of India-Germany relations. Also discussed India’s firm commitment to combatting terrorism in all forms and manifestations,” he wrote on X.

Broader Europe outreach

Jaishankar’s trip to Berlin was the final leg of his Europe tour from May 19 to 24, which also included stops in the Netherlands and Denmark. In Copenhagen, he met Danish Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and praised Denmark’s solidarity with India in counter-terrorism efforts.