'There will be consequences': Jaishankar warns Pakistan over backing terror

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar strongly criticised Pakistan in an interview with Dutch newspaper De Volkskrant on Thursday, stating that the country is not an innocent bystander in global terrorism. Instead, he directly accused the Pakistani state and military of being complicit in harbouring and supporting terrorist elements.

“Let’s not pretend that Pakistan is not involved,” Jaishankar said, urging the international community to stop assuming Islamabad is unaware of the activities taking place on its soil.

Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the Netherlands—India’s second-largest trading partner in the European Union—to strengthen diplomatic ties.

‘India deserves appreciation for Operation Sindoor’

Praising the Indian armed forces for their precision strikes during Operation Sindoor, Jaishankar said, “India deserves appreciation for its action against terror. We want a definitive end to this phenomenon.”

He questioned how Pakistan could be unaware of large-scale terrorist activities on its soil. “Suppose there were large military centres in the middle of a city like Amsterdam where tens of thousands of people gathered for military training—would you say your government knows nothing about that? Of course not,” he told the Dutch daily.

‘Army is up to its neck in it’

Highlighting the presence of top terrorists operating from Pakistan, Jaishankar said, “The most notorious terrorists on the United Nations (UN) sanctions list are all in Pakistan. They operate in the big cities, in broad daylight. Their addresses are known. Their activities are known. Their mutual contacts are known.”

He added, “The state is involved. The army is up to its neck in it.”

‘There will be consequences if terror continues’

In a stern warning to Islamabad, Jaishankar said, “If terrorist attacks from Pakistan continue, there will be consequences. The Pakistanis must understand that very well.”

He also made it clear that the issue of terrorism is separate from the Kashmir dispute. “Terrorism is an independent, completely unacceptable international crime that should not be condoned or justified,” he said.

Jaishankar links terror to recent J&K attack

ALSO READ: SIA raids house linked to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch Citing the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people were killed, Jaishankar said, “The terrorists targeted the vibrant tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir with their attack. So they are prepared to destroy things in Kashmir for their own, very limited, selfish purposes. They also deliberately gave the attack a very religious tint. The world should not accept such practices.”

India rules out third-party mediation on Kashmir

Speaking about Kashmir, Jaishankar reiterated that the region legally acceded to India in 1947. “The illegal occupiers should return their illegally occupied parts to the rightful owner. And that is us,” he said.

On former US President Donald Trump’s earlier offer to mediate between India and Pakistan, Jaishankar responded unequivocally, “This is something that we will do together with Pakistan.”

While Trump had claimed credit for helping India and Pakistan reach a ceasefire after Operation Sindoor on May 7, India has rejected the claim and reaffirmed that no third party will be involved in the Kashmir issue.