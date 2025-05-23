Op Sindoor team's flight delayed as drone attack shuts Moscow airport

A high-level Indian parliamentary delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi, faced delay on Thursday when their flight to Moscow was forced to circle mid-air for hours following a drone strike near the Russian capital. The attack, reportedly carried out by Ukrainian drones, led to the temporary shutdown of Domodedovo International Airport, halting all domestic and international flight operations, reported India Today.

The delegation was on a diplomatic mission to brief several countries on India’s Operation Sindoor , launched in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. With airport operations suspended for safety reasons, the flight carrying MPs from various political parties and former diplomats remained airborne until it was eventually cleared to land safely.

ALSO READ: 'Hot sindoor runs in my veins': PM Modi on India's stance against terrorism “Due to the drone strike, the Moscow airport was shut and our flight had to hover in the air for a long time before we got landing permission,” said a member of Kanimozhi’s team on Friday.

Upon landing, the delegation was received by officials from the Indian Embassy in Russia, who ensured their secure transport to the hotel.

Led by Kanimozhi, the team is scheduled to visit Russia, Spain, Greece, Slovenia, and Latvia as part of India’s strategic outreach to highlight its position on cross-border terrorism. Operation Sindoor aims to expose Pakistan’s involvement in sponsoring terrorism and build international consensus on the issue.

The delegation also includes:

- Rajeev Rai (Samajwadi Party)

- Mian Altaf Ahmad (National Conference)

- Brijesh Chowta (BJP)

- Prem Chand Gupta (RJD)

- Ashok Kumar Mittal (AAP)

- Former diplomats Manjeev S Puri and Jawed Ashraf

All members were on board the delayed flight. Meanwhile, the team is expected to meet with members of the Russian Duma, senior officials from the Russian Foreign Ministry, and prominent Russian think-tank experts on Friday.

A press conference and media interaction are also scheduled for Saturday, ahead of the delegation’s departure to Slovenia.