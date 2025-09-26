Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / MiG-21 gave India many proud moments in military aviation journey: Rajnath

MiG-21 gave India many proud moments in military aviation journey: Rajnath

Rajnath Singh
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 1:55 PM IST
Google
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said MiG 21 is not only an aircraft or a machine but a testimony to the deep ties between India and Russia.

Singh was addressing a gathering on the occasion of the decommissioning ceremony of the Russian-origin MiG-21 at the Chandigarh Air Force Station here.

The iconic Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jets, which have been the backbone of Indian Air Force's combat fleet for over six decades, flew for the last time in Indian skies here on Friday, bringing the curtain down on a 62-year-long journey.

The legendary MiG-21 fighter jets have been part of the IAF's combat fleet since the 1960s.

Remembering the valour of the armed forces, Singh said the MiG 21 has a big contribution in their journey of bravery.

"We gathered here for the final operational sortie of MiG 21. Being amongst you, I have emotions of pride and gratitude," Singh said.

"When we are today giving a send-off to MiG 21 from its operational journey, I feel that we are giving a send-off to a chapter which will be written in golden letters in military aviation history," he said.

"MiG 21 is not only an aircraft or a machine but it is also a proof of deep ties between India and Russia," he stated.

The history of military aviation is incredible, he said, adding that MiG 21 aircraft added many proud moments in the military aviation journey.

"In the history of the world's military aviation, there has not been any fighter jet which was made in such a big number, he stated.

In the world, over 11,500 MiG 21 aircraft were made and of them, 850 fighter jets remained part of the IAF, he said and added, "This number is the testimony of this aircraft's popularity, credibility and multi-dimensional capability".

"MiG 21 has been a witness to many brave works. Its contribution has not been limited to one incident or a war," he said as he recalled its role in the 1971 war with Pakistan, 1999 Kargil conflict as well as 2019 Balakot air strikes.

In its history, there have been many occasions when MiG 21 proved its decisive capacity, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rajnath SinghMig-21Indian Air ForceFighter jetMiG fighter jets

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 1:54 PM IST

Explore News

