India pledges Rs 47.4 cr for construction of 12 impactful projects in Nepal

India has pledged NRs 47.4 cr to build 12 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal in the education, health, agriculture, drinking water and culture sectors, according to an official statement. The Embassy of India here and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration of the Nepalese government signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for the projects on Friday. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The 12 projects are being undertaken with the grant assistance of NRs 474 million from the Indian government. These include the construction of school buildings and a multipurpose foundation building, according to a press release issued by the Embassy of India here.

The projects also include the constructions of the Basepu-Hulu Water Supply Project in Solukhumbu, a building for the Agriculture Promotion Centre for Food Grain Collection and Distribution Centre in Bajura, a Health Post-Birthing Centre in Dhading, and the Operation Theatre Building of Rapti Eye Hospital in Dang.

These projects will implemented through the local authorities of the government of Nepal, according to the press release.

It said the construction of these projects will help provide better educational, health care, drinking water, agricultural products storage and cultural facilities to the local community.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 563 High Impact Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal, the press release said.