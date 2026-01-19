Jaishankar flags unfair targeting of India on Ukraine issue in Poland talks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday told the visiting Polish Deputy Prime Minister Radoslaw Sikorski that the selective targeting of India, including by imposing tariffs on Indian goods, in the context of the Russia-Ukraine war, and New Delhi’s relations, especially its energy ties, with Moscow, is “both unfair and unjustified”.

What concerns did Jaishankar raise on selective targeting of India?

At their meeting on Monday morning, Jaishankar told the Polish deputy prime minister, who is also his country’s foreign minister, that “Poland should display zero-tolerance for terrorism and not help fuel the terrorist infrastructure in our neighbourhood”. Jaishankar was alluding to the Poland-Pakistan joint statement issued after Sikorski’s visit to Islamabad in October, which featured the Kashmir issue.

Jaishankar said that the India-Poland bilateral relationship has “progressed steadily, but nevertheless, needs constant tending”. He said the “selective targeting” of India by western nations on its ties with Russia “is not limited to tariffs”, and that “there have been other forms of selective targeting”. How did Poland respond to India’s concerns? On his part, the Polish foreign minister, who is on a three-day visit to India along with his spouse, journalist and historian Anne Applebaum, said he completely agreed with Jaishankar on the “unfairness” and “selective targeting” in the context of tariffs over India’s relations with Russia.

What is the broader context of the India-Poland talks? The visit of the Polish deputy prime minister comes in the context of India’s vigorous engagement with Europe, and India and the European Union are set to announce the conclusion of their negotiations for the India-EU free trade agreement on January 27. At their meeting in New Delhi, Jaishankar and Sikorski reviewed the Action Plan 2024–28, through which the two countries seek to realise the full potential of their strategic partnership. What areas of cooperation did the two sides discuss? The two ministers discussed ways to take forward bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, defence and security, clean technologies and digital innovation. Poland is one of India’s largest trading partners in Central Europe, noted Jaishankar. India-Poland bilateral trade stands at $7 billion, having registered growth of almost 200 per cent in the past decade, he said.