Business Standard
Jaishankar meets envoys of Kuwait, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand in Delhi

Kuwaiti Ambassador Meshal Mustafa Jasim Alshemali called on Jaishankar and discussed bilateral relations

Kuwait Ambassador

Good to receive Ambassador Meshal Mustafa Jasim Alshemali of Kuwait this afternoon, said EAM Jaishankar. Image:X@DrSJaishankar

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the envoys of Kuwait, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand here in the national capital on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Kuwaiti Ambassador Meshal Mustafa Jasim Alshemali called on Jaishankar and discussed bilateral relations between India and Kuwait.
"Good to receive Ambassador Meshal Mustafa Jasim Alshemali of Kuwait this afternoon. Discussed our bilateral relations, interests of the Indian community and welfare of Indian workers in Kuwait," Jaishankar wrote in a post on X.
"Conveyed my best wishes for a successful tenure," he added.
Jaishankar also met Sri Lanka's High Commissioner Kshenuka D. Senewiratne in New Delhi today.
"Pleased to meet Sri Lanka's High Commissioner Kshenuka D. Senewiratne today. Discussed recent developments in our bilateral relations, including my visit to Colombo," he posted on X.
 

"Wish her a successful tenure," Jaishankar added.
Meanwhile, New Zealand High Commissioner Patrick John Rata also called on the EAM, and discussed ties between nations.
"Welcomed New Zealand High Commissioner Patrick John Rata today at Ministry of External Affairs. Discussed India-New Zealand relationship and its many possibilities," Jaishankar said in a post on X.
"Wished him a successful tenure," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

