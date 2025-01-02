India, Bangladesh announce reciprocal repatriation of fishermen in custody

India and Bangladesh on Thursday announced that they will kick-start a process of reciprocal repatriation of fishermen in each other's custody, a move that came amid strain in their bilateral ties.

Shortly after Bangladesh said it will hand over 95 Indian fishermen to Indian authorities on January 5, India said it will release 90 Bangladeshi fishermen on the same day.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said mutual exchange of fishermen and their vessels has been worked out keeping in mind the primarily humanitarian and livelihood concerns of the fishing communities on both sides.

"In recent months, several Indian fishermen have been arrested by Bangladesh authorities when they happened to inadvertently cross the International Maritime Boundary Line and entered Bangladesh waters," it said.

The MEA said several Bangladesh fishermen have also been apprehended by Indian authorities in similar circumstances.

"Earlier today, 95 Indian fishermen were handed over by Bangladesh authorities to the Bangladesh Coast Guard for handing over to the Indian Coast Guard on January 5," it said in a statement.

"On the same day, 90 Bangladesh fishermen will also be released in a mutual release and repatriation operation that will be concluded at sea between the respective Coast Guard authorities," it added.

The MEA said India attaches the "highest importance" to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen.

"To this end, it has worked assiduously to secure the release of our fishermen from Bangladesh custody," it said.

The relations between India and Bangladesh came under strain after the interim government headed by Muhammad Yunus came to power.

India has been expressing concerns over attacks on minorities, especially Hindus, in that country.

The ties further nosedived last month after the interim government sent a diplomatic note to New Delhi seeking extradition of deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina from India.

Hasina has been living in India after fleeing Bangladesh in August in the face of massive anti-government protests.

On the fishermen issue, the Bangladesh foreign ministry said the reciprocal repatriation of 95 Indian fishermen detained in Bangladesh and 90 Bangladeshi fishermen in India has begun on Thursday.

"Bangladesh Coast Guard has initiated the process of handing over 95 Indian fishermen/crew members to the Indian Coast Guard and receiving 90 Bangladeshi fishermen/crew members," it said in a statement.

"Furthermore, two Bangladeshi fishing vessels detained in India and six Indian fishing boats detained in Bangladesh will also be exchanged between the two Coast Guards," it added.