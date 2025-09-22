Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India and Morocco sign defence pact to boost military cooperation

India and Morocco sign defence pact to boost military cooperation



Rajnath Singh

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 8:12 PM IST
India and Morocco on Monday inked an agreement to boost military cooperation following talks between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Moroccan counterpart Abdeltif Loudiyi.

Singh is currently on a visit to Morocco.

"Had a very productive meeting with Morocco's Defence Minister Mr. Abdeltif Loudiyi and we signed an MoU on cooperation in field of defence," he said on 'X'.

The MoU will provide for an institutional framework to expand and deepen bilateral defence engagement, including exchanges, training, and industrial linkages, officials said.

"India's ties with Morocco are growing remarkably over the years. We discussed ways to deepen collaboration in key areas, including counter-terrorism efforts, maritime security, cyber defence and capacity building," Singh added.

Singh's visit to Morocco is the first-ever trip to that country by an Indian defence minister.

Ties between India and Morocco have gained momentum since King Mohammed VI's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 in India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :IndiaMoroccoDefence

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 8:12 PM IST

