Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Russia will complete deliveries of S-400 missile systems to India in 2026

Russia will complete deliveries of S-400 missile systems to India in 2026

Under the USD 5.43 billion deal signed with India in 2018, Russia will complete deliveries of the S-400 Triumf (Triumph) air defence systems next year, according to a media report on Monday.

Defence, S-400
According to earlier media reports, the USD 5.43 billion deal (Rs 40,000 crore) was formally signed on October 5, 2018, ignoring the threat of US sanctions. | (Photo: ANI)
Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:24 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Under the USD 5.43 billion deal signed with India in 2018, Russia will complete deliveries of the S-400 Triumf (Triumph) air defence systems next year, according to a media report on Monday.

"Russia will complete the contract to supply India with five S-400 Triumph air defence systems in 2026. Four of these systems have been delivered to date, and the fifth will be delivered next year," a defence source was quoted as saying by the state-run TASS news agency.

According to earlier media reports, the USD 5.43 billion deal (Rs 40,000 crore) was formally signed on October 5, 2018, ignoring the threat of US sanctions.

In March 2021, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin discussed India's planned purchase of Russia's S-400 air missile system and warned that the purchase of S-400 could trigger CAATSA sanctions.

So far, the US has not invoked the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act signed by President Donald Trump in his first term as the S-400 deal has not been formally completed.

S-400 air defence missiles proved very effective during Operation Sindoor in May, Minister of State Sanjay Seth had told the local Indian community during his visit to Moscow to attend the V-Day parade at Red Square as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's representative.

Seth said India has shown interest to buy more missile systems and is exploring the possibility of acquiring its more advanced S-500 missiles systems.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the conflict after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India and Morocco sign defence pact to boost military cooperation

Centre extends ban on NSCN(K), its affiliates for five more years

Jaishankar meets Philippine counterpart Tess Lazaro on UNGA sidelines

India, Brazil chartering path for future ties in next 10 yrs: Brazil envoy

Navy Chief Admiral Tripathi begins four-day official visit to Sri Lanka

Topics :RussiaS-400 missile dealS-400 missile systems

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story