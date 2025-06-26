Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Rajnath Singh holds talks with Russian counterpart in China's Qingdao

Rajnath Singh holds talks with Russian counterpart in China's Qingdao

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a defence ministerial conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Singh arrived in Qingdao on Wednesday evening to attend the SCO conclave. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Qingdao
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held talks with his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov, focusing on the evolving regional security scenario and bilateral defence and strategic ties.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of a defence ministerial conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

In a social media post, Singh described the talks as "insightful".

"Happy to have met the Defence Minister of Russia, Andrey Belousov, on the sidelines of the SCO Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao. We had insightful deliberations on boosting India-Russia defence ties," he said.

It is understood that Singh highlighted India's challenge of cross-border terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

 

Also Read

Rajnath Singh at SCO

'Condemn terror without bias', urges Rajnath Singh at SCO meet in China

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

India backs Afghan peace, remains top regional partner: Rajnath at SCO meet

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath Singh to depart for China today, seek anti-terror efforts at SCO

Rajnath Singh

Rajnath Singh empowers CDS to issue joint orders for all 3 services

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Rajnath to focus on cooperation to counter terrorism at SCO meet in China

The two ministers are also believed to have discussed the upcoming commissioning of the Indian Navy's Russian-manufactured guided missile frigate INS Tamal at Russia's coastal city of Kaliningrad on July 1.

The commissioning ceremony will be presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay J Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command.

Singh arrived in Qingdao on Wednesday evening to attend the SCO conclave.

Besides India and China, the SCO comprises Pakistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump says US, Iranian officials will talk next week as ceasefire holds

Premiumnuclear power

India tightens security for nuclear installations amid ongoing conflicts

NATO

Nato countries commit to raise defence spending to 5% of GDP by 2035

Coal

China, India cut Indonesian coal imports, shift to higher-grade supply

Iran, Iran flag

'Jai Iran-Jai Hind': Iran embassy claims victory, thanks India for support

Topics : Rajnath Singh India-Russia ties India Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeMillionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon