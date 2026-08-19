India reiterates support for negotiated 2-state solution in Palestine: MEA

India on Tuesday reiterated its longstanding support for a "negotiated two-state solution" in Palestine and reaffirmed the country's consistent support for the Palestinian people, Sripriya Ranganathan, a secretary at the External Affairs Ministry, said.

Ranganathan, Secretary (Consular, Passport and Visa and Overseas Indian Affairs)is on an official visit to Egypt, Palestine and Lebanon from August 16-21.

Ranganathan on Tuesday called on Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine and also "conveyed India's concern over the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza." "Amb Sripriya Ranganathan called on Varsen Aghabekian Shahin, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine. The two sides reviewed the full spectrum of India-Palestine bilateral relations, including their extensive development cooperation initiatives," the Representative Office of India to Palestine posted on X.

"India reiterated its longstanding support for a negotiated two-State solution, and underscored the importance of addressing the humanitarian situation in Gaza through sustained humanitarian assistance and continued dialogue and diplomacy," the post read. India has been backing a vision of a "two-state" solution with Israel and Palestine living side by side in peace and security within recognised borders, consistent with international law. Both the leaders discussed the full range of India-Palestine relations, with particular focus on the current situation in Palestine, developments in Gaza, humanitarian needs and India's longstanding development partnership with the Palestinian people, according to an official statement.