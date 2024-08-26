Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India rejects reports linking Farakka barrage opening to Bangladesh floods

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said floods on the common rivers between the two countries are a "shared" problem inflicting suffering on people on both sides

Randhir Jaiswal
The MEA spokesperson was responding to media queries on the matter. | File photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2024 | 11:46 PM IST
India on Monday trashed reports in Bangladesh that the opening of the Farakka barrage in West Bengal is causing floods in some areas in the neighbouring country.

"We have seen fake videos, rumours and fear-mongering to create misunderstanding. This should be firmly countered with facts," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He said relevant data is shared with joint river commission officials concerned in Bangladesh on a regular and timely basis, and it was done this time as well.

"We have seen media reports of the opening of Farakka barrage gates that will allow the flow of over 11 lakh cusecs of water downstream of the river in its natural course into the Ganga/Padma river," Jaiswal said.

"This is a normal seasonal development that takes place due to increased inflow from heavy rainfall in the Ganga river basin catchment areas upstream," he said.

The MEA spokesperson was responding to media queries on the matter.

"It is to be understood that Farakka is only a barrage and not a dam. Whenever the water level reaches the pond level, whatever inflow comes that passes," he said.

"It is merely a structure to divert 40,000 cusecs of water into the Farakka canal that is carefully done using a system of gates on the main Ganga/Padma river, while the balance water flows into the main river to Bangladesh," Jaiswal added.

Last week too, India described as factually incorrect reports in Bangladesh that the flood situation in certain parts of the country has been caused by the opening of a dam on the Gumti river in Tripura.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said floods on the common rivers between the two countries are a "shared" problem inflicting suffering on people on both sides and requires close mutual cooperation towards resolving it.


First Published: Aug 26 2024 | 11:46 PM IST

