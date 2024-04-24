Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Continue co-op for countering misuse of information tech by terrorists: NSA

Continue co-op for countering misuse of information tech by terrorists: NSA

He called for international cooperation for an open, stable, secure, reliable and inclusive framework for ensuring information security

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (PTI: Photo/Kamal Singh)
Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 7:02 PM IST
India will continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval said on Wednesday as he called for international cooperation for an open, stable, secure, reliable and inclusive framework for ensuring information security.

Speaking at a plenary session on Ensuring Information Security in the Polycentric World in St Petersburg, Doval underscored India's policy to use digital technology for inclusive economic development.

Doval emphasised that India shall continue cooperation for countering misuse of information and communication technologies by terrorists and criminals, as also for countering terror funding. In that context, the UN Convention on cybercrime will be an important initiative at the international level, he said.
 

Doval, who participated at the XII International Meeting of High Ranking Officials Responsible for Security Matters, said that the roadmap for such cooperation should include: All stakeholders from Governments to Private Sector, Academia, Technical Communities and Civil Society, and Regular institutional dialogues to help develop common understanding on critical issues.

Capacity building of like-minded nations through training, education, awareness programs and development of security standards for emerging technologies; and Creation of Mechanisms for cooperation at domestic and international levels should also be part of such cooperation.

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 7:02 PM IST

