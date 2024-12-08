Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India to create new anti-drone unit for border security: Amit Shah

Addressing BSF troops during the 60th Raising Day event, Union Home Minister Shah said the initial results of a 'laser equipped anti-drone gun-mounted' mechanism have been encouraging

Amit Shah, Home Minister
The drone menace is going to get more serious in the coming days: Union Home Minister Amit Shah |(Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jodhpur
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 2:26 PM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said India will soon create a comprehensive anti-drone unit to secure its borders as the "menace" of unmanned aerial vehicles is going to get serious in the coming days.

Addressing BSF troops during the 60th Raising Day event of the force here at its training camp, about 300 km from the India-Pakistan border, Shah said the initial results of a "laser equipped anti-drone gun-mounted" mechanism have been encouraging.

This has led to an increase in drone neutralisation and detection cases, up from 3 per cent to 55 per cent, along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, he said.

"The drone menace is going to get more serious in the coming days... We are tackling this issue with a 'whole of government' approach with the defence and research organisations and the DRDO joining hands.

"We are going to create a comprehensive anti-drone unit for the country in the coming time," Shah said.

According to official data, more than 260 drones have been downed or recovered from India's border with Pakistan this year as compared to about 110 in 2023.

The maximum number of such interdictions of drones carrying arms and drugs have taken place in Punjab and very few in Rajasthan and Jammu.

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 2:26 PM IST

