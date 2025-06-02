Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India to get remaining S-400 missile systems by 2026, says Russia

India to get remaining S-400 missile systems by 2026, says Russia

Babushkin also hinted at expanding bilateral cooperation with India in air defence and anti-drone systems

S-400 Triumf, missile
India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf missile system. | (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 6:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russia is committed to delivering the remaining units of the S-400 air defence system to India by 2025-2026, the country's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Roman Babushkin, said on Monday, highlighting that the system performed "very efficiently" during the recent India-Pakistan tensions.

Babushkin also hinted at expanding bilateral cooperation with India in air defence and anti-drone systems.

"We heard that the S-400 performed very efficiently during the recent clashes between India and Pakistan. We have a long history of collaboration. The air defence systems, according to what we are experiencing, the situation in Europe and here, this is one of the promising topics of our partnership in defence preparation in general," Babushkin told PTI Videos.

Babushkin confirmed that the contract for the remaining two S-400 units is on track, with deliveries expected to be completed by 2025-26, in line with publicly announced timelines.

India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf missile system, a state-of-the-art air defence platform capable of engaging multiple aerial threats at long ranges. Three squadrons have already been delivered.

On the potential expansion of defence collaboration, Babushkin expressed openness to further dialogue.

"We are open for promotion of this partnership for the discussion of the expansion of dialogue on air defence systems," he said, noting the strategic importance of such cooperation in the current global security environment.

Commenting on the growing threat of drones, particularly in light of their extensive use during the India-Pakistan clash, the deputy chief of mission highlighted Russia's experience in countering such challenges.

"We are facing this threat for several years already, and I think that our systems are being modernised constantly. I think it would be a joint interest from both sides how to counter this threat and lead to some other cooperation," he said, adding that anti-drone systems are already part of the ongoing India-Russia defence dialogue.

Babushkin also provided an update on a possible visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to India.

"The exact dates are not yet finalised, but it can happen anytime soon. We expect this month," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

INS Darshak visits Ho Chi Minh City, boosts hydrographic ties with Vietnam

Operation Sindoor: Over 2,000 illegal Bangladeshis sent back by India

Sule-led delegation arrives in Egypt to convey India's stance on terrorism

Kyiv destroyed more than 40 Russian military aircraft in drone attack

Ukrainian spies hid drones in wooden sheds to attack Russian air base

Topics :S-400 missile systemsRussiaPakistan

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story