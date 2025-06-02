India to get remaining S-400 missile systems by 2026, says Russia

Russia is committed to delivering the remaining units of the S-400 air defence system to India by 2025-2026, the country's Deputy Chief of Mission in India, Roman Babushkin, said on Monday, highlighting that the system performed "very efficiently" during the recent India-Pakistan tensions.
Babushkin also hinted at expanding bilateral cooperation with India in air defence and anti-drone systems.
"We heard that the S-400 performed very efficiently during the recent clashes between India and Pakistan. We have a long history of collaboration. The air defence systems, according to what we are experiencing, the situation in Europe and here, this is one of the promising topics of our partnership in defence preparation in general," Babushkin told PTI Videos.
Babushkin confirmed that the contract for the remaining two S-400 units is on track, with deliveries expected to be completed by 2025-26, in line with publicly announced timelines.
India signed a $5.43 billion deal with Russia in 2018 for five squadrons of the S-400 Triumf missile system, a state-of-the-art air defence platform capable of engaging multiple aerial threats at long ranges. Three squadrons have already been delivered.
On the potential expansion of defence collaboration, Babushkin expressed openness to further dialogue.
"We are open for promotion of this partnership for the discussion of the expansion of dialogue on air defence systems," he said, noting the strategic importance of such cooperation in the current global security environment.
Commenting on the growing threat of drones, particularly in light of their extensive use during the India-Pakistan clash, the deputy chief of mission highlighted Russia's experience in countering such challenges.
"We are facing this threat for several years already, and I think that our systems are being modernised constantly. I think it would be a joint interest from both sides how to counter this threat and lead to some other cooperation," he said, adding that anti-drone systems are already part of the ongoing India-Russia defence dialogue.
Babushkin also provided an update on a possible visit by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to India.
"The exact dates are not yet finalised, but it can happen anytime soon. We expect this month," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
