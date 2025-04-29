Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India, US looking for 'early mutual wins' before finalising trade pact

During the meetings in Washington, the teams deliberated on wide-ranging subjects including tariff (related to goods) and non-tariff matters

While productive sectoral expert level engagements have taken place virtually, in-person engagements are planned from May end. | File Image
India and the US are looking at an "early mutual wins" before finalising the first phase of the proposed bilateral trade agreement, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

Chief negotiators of both the countries concluded a three-day talks in Washington last week.

During the meetings in Washington, the teams deliberated on wide-ranging subjects including tariff (related to goods) and non-tariff matters.

"The team discussed the pathway for concluding the first tranche of the mutually beneficial, multi-sector Bilateral Trade Agreement by fall (September-October) of 2025, including through opportunities for early mutual wins," it said in a statement.

While productive sectoral expert level engagements have taken place virtually, in-person engagements are planned from May end.

First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 4:18 PM IST

