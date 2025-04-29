Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC for 5th night; Indian Army retaliates

Pahalgam attack and its aftermath
Pakistani YouTube channels blocked
The government also blocked over 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading “false, provocative and communally sensitive content".
This was the fifth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC amid escalating tensions following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam
The government also blocked over 16 Pakistani YouTube channels for allegedly spreading “false, provocative and communally sensitive content".
First Published: Apr 29 2025 | 7:44 AM IST