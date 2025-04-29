Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC for 5th night; Indian Army retaliates

The Pakistan Army again violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC), resorting to unprovoked small arms firing during the intervening night of April 28 and 29. They targeted areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the Akhnoor sector.

The Indian Army responded to the provocation in a measured and effective manner, reported news agency PTI.

This was the fifth consecutive night that Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing along the LoC amid escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following last week's terror attack in Pahalgam.