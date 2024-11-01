India, US to take part in exercise Vajra Prahar 2024 to boost military ties

The 15th edition of Exercise Vajra Prahar 2024, a joint military exercise between the Indian Army and the US Army Special Forces, will take place at the Orchard Combat Training Centre in Idaho, USA, from November 2 to November 22, according to an official Indian Army statement.

"The aim of Exercise Vajra Prahar is to promote military cooperation, strengthen interoperability, jointness, and mutual exchange of special operations tactics between the Indian Army and the US Army," the Indian Army said via a post on X.

The post also added, "Two nations, one mission: Training together for peace."

Last year, as part of Exercise Vajra Prahar 2023, the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Individual Augmentees (IA) conducted various joint drills. During this exercise, troops from both countries conducted operations in a Mi-17 helicopter at Shillong's Umiam Lake. Additionally, helocasting operations were performed to showcase high standards of precision, synergy, and professionalism.

The 14th edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise, Vajra Prahar 2023, was conducted at the Joint Training Node in Umroi on November 21, 2023, as reported by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in an official release. The US contingent was represented by personnel from the 1st Special Forces Group (SFG) of the US Special Forces, while the Indian Army contingent was led by Special Forces personnel from the Eastern Command.

The ministry added that the joint exercise, conducted between the Indian Army and US Army Special Forces, aims to share best practices and experiences in areas such as joint mission planning and operational tactics. The first edition was conducted in 2010 in India, and the 13th edition of the Indo-US Joint Special Forces exercise took place at the Special Forces Training School (SFTS) in Bakloh, Himachal Pradesh. The current edition is being conducted in Umroi Cantonment, Meghalaya, from November 21 to December 11.

During the exercise, both sides will jointly plan and rehearse a series of special operations, counter-terrorism operations, and airborne operations in simulated conventional and unconventional scenarios in mountainous terrain. Key highlights include "combat free fall insertion of troops from stand-off distances," "waterborne insertion of troops," "precision engagement of targets at long ranges," "combat air control of fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft," and "airborne insertion and sustenance of troops," the MoD release added.

Exercise Vajra Prahar has evolved as a mechanism to exchange ideas and share best practices between the Special Forces of both nations. The previous release also reiterated that it serves as a platform to enhance interoperability and strengthen defence cooperation between the armies of India and the United States of America.