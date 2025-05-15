Jaishankar counters Trump's 'zero tariff' claim, says talks still ongoing

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Thursday clarified that trade talks between India and the United States are still in progress and far from being finalised, pushing back on US President Donald Trump’s recent claim that India has offered a trade deal with “literally zero tariffs”. “Between India and the US, trade talks have been going on. These are complicated negotiations. Nothing is decided till everything is. Any trade deal has to be mutually beneficial; it has to work for both countries. That would be our expectation from the trade deal. Until that is done, any judgment on it would be premature,” Jaishankar told journalists.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal is also scheduled to visit the United States from May 17 to 20 in an effort to accelerate the negotiations.

Trump’s claim also follows India’s tough stance on US tariffs on steel and aluminium, signaling New Delhi’s growing assertiveness in trade diplomacy. India had earlier warned of potential retaliatory action if the tariff issues were not resolved.

Despite recent tensions, the United States remains India’s largest trading partner. In 2024, bilateral trade reached $129 billion, with India maintaining a trade surplus of $45.7 billion.