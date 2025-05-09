India will never stay silent in the face of terror, says Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries’ (RIL) Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has demonstrated that India will never remain silent in the face of terror.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: India strikes air defence systems deep inside Pakistan “We will not tolerate a single attack on our soil, on our civilians, or on the brave men and women who defend our nation. The last few days have shown that every threat to our peace will be met with firm and decisive action,” he said.

In a statement, Ambani said that the Reliance family is ready to support any measure in protecting the nation’s unity and integrity. “We like our fellow Indians believe – India seeks peace, but not at the cost of its pride, security or sovereignty,” he said. “We are very proud of our Indian Armed Forces for Operation Sindoor,” the billionaire said.

Ambani said under the bold and decisive leadership of Modi, the Indian armed forces have responded with precision and power to every provocation from across the border.