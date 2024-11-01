Indian Army begins patrolling in eastern Ladakh's Demchok: Report

The Indian Army began patrolling at Demchok on Friday, days after Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at the two friction points in eastern Ladakh, Army sources said.

Patrolling at Depsang is expected to resume shortly, they said.

Indian and Chinese troops have completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh and patrolling is set to commence soon at these points, Army sources had said on Wednesday.

Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday.

The traditional practice was observed a day after both the countries completed troop disengagement at the two friction points, bringing a fresh thaw in Sino-Indian ties.

Patrolling has begun at Demchok, an Army source said.

Sources had earlier said that the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level. Earlier on Thursday, after the agreement between China and India, defense minister Rajnath Singh stated that the disengagement process in some regions along the LAC was "almost complete." Singh mentioned the general agreement reached between China and India to repair the ground condition in specific locations along the LAC while unveiling a statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and opening the Major Ralengnao 'Bob' Khating Museum of Valour in Tawang. "To address the disagreements in certain places along the LAC, India and China have been having diplomatic and military discussions. The discussions led to the development of a wide consensus based on reciprocal and equitable security. "The rights to patrol and graze in traditional areas are included in the consensus," he stated.